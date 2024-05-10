Owners of ‘best casual dining’ venue in the county say award win is ‘testament to passion and dedication’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a venue, recently named as Northamptonshire, Rutland and Leicestershire’s ‘best casual dining’ experience, say the award win is “testament to the passion and dedication of their amazingly talented team”.

The Pop Up Place, located in High Street, Long Buckby, strived to offer an innovative pop-up food and drink establishment in an area that had seen nothing like it before.

It was instantly well-received among the community, with themed events still regularly hosted for their growing base of loyal and returning customers.

The venue is the brainchild of two businesses – Muddled Lime by Jay Adams and his partner Chloe Southgate’s business, Pop Up Planners.

They said: “We want to extend a massive thank you to all our incredible patrons, friends and loyal followers who voted for us. This amazing achievement wouldn’t have been possible without your unwavering support.

“This award is testament to the passion and dedication of our amazingly talented team, who continuously strive to provide you with the best experience.

“From our talented bar team who craft delicious cocktails to our friendly staff who create a welcoming atmosphere, and not forgetting our amazing kitchen crew and the pop-ups that work with us.

“Every member of our team plays a vital role in this success. This achievement is for each and every one of us.”

The pair gave shout outs to House Of Plates, Nomnow, The Mex Box, The Chef’s Larder, and Italian chef Carmela Sereno Hayes.

Having expressed gratitude to the Muddy Stilettos team for organising awards that champion local businesses, Jay and Chloe said: “It’s an honour to be acknowledged alongside the finest establishments in our vibrant county.”

