Owner shares ‘inquisitive and positive’ response since her acupuncture practice launched in Northampton

An owner has shared the “inquisitive and positive” response she has received since her acupuncture practice launched in Northampton last year.

Acu-Sana was set up by Kulwinder Onica from her home in Beech Avenue – to provide a warm and relaxing environment where patients feel empowered to heal their health.

‘Acu’ translates to needle in Latin and ‘sana’ translates to health or to heal, which reflects the variety of Traditional Chinese Medicine techniques that Kulwinder uses to attempt to alleviate pain and conditions.

Kulwinder’s passion for wellness and understanding the functioning of the body has always been part of her journey, which first began when she picked up a book on reflexology at university.

Her interest resulted in her taking courses alongside her corporate career. Kulwinder studied reflexology, acupressure and acupuncture from 2000 onwards, and she qualified with a post-graduate diploma a decade later.

Despite qualifying in 2010, Kulwinder waited until the time was right to launch her practice 13 years later. She is now a member of the Acupuncture Association and holds a licence.

“I wasn’t getting satisfaction from work, and felt this passion for health and wanting to empower people about healing their bodies,” Kulwinder told the Chronicle & Echo.

“That was something that grew over the years and it was a massive career change. I went for it and took the plunge.”

A major part of Kulwinder’s journey so far has been raising awareness of her home practice and what she offers.

She said: “Acupuncture is the key thing. It can be used for any kind of condition as long as it isn’t an emergency.”

Kulwinder gives clients the opportunity to talk about their symptoms, in the hope of identifying the root cause of them or the condition.

“Traditional Chinese Medicine says there could be many factors,” Kulwinder added. “Lifestyle, food, environment, emotions or trauma.”

The business owner takes a holistic approach to understanding each individual and the treatment may vary from person to person.

“It’s not just about treating the condition, but providing a personal service,” she said. “This quality of service is something that more people need nowadays.”

When asked what response Acu-Sana has had from the Northampton community since opening last year, Kulwinder shared it has been “inquisitive and really positive”.

As the NHS recognises acupuncture, she is pleased that the stigma of the use of needles has reduced and more people are open to the concept.

“It really is about seeing and feeling the results,” said Kulwinder, when asked what keeps clients coming back to Acu-Sana.

“Being based at home, I didn’t want it to be too clinical or homely. It’s balanced. I want clients to feel reassured and secure. The best healing takes place when the body is relaxed and comfortable.”

The hope for Acu-Sana in 2024 is to continue spreading the word and Kulwinder said: “We are working in pressurised environments with busy lifestyles and people tend to go for the easiest way to heal, which isn’t always the right way.”