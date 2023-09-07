Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner-director is pleased that “customers believe in the concept” of his town centre venue, three months on from opening.

‘Restropub’ Craft & Skewers opened in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street at the end of May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoping to bring something brand new to the town centre, the concept was to combine Indian street food with a traditional pub environment.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Restropub’ Craft & Skewers opened in the former Electric Pavilion building in Gold Street at the end of May. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

By replicating the “casual aura of a pub”, customers now have the opportunity to enjoy cocktails, craft beers and Indian street food while watching live sports.

This is the second location in the Craft & Skewers chain, and the first has proved successful since it opened in Newport Pagnell in November 2021.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, owner-director Avishek Prakash said: “It’s been amazing and has had a very decent response. People are loving the food and customers are coming back to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if the first three months turned out how the team anticipated they would, Avishek said: “It’s taken its course exactly to the line. People are loving it and coming back. We have no complaints.

By replicating the “casual aura of a pub”, customers can enjoy cocktails, craft beers and Indian street food while watching live sports. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“The customers believe in the concept we have and the food we do.

“We expected it to go this way and it’s great to see people are coming down to try what we offer.”

The team held off on hosting the official launch event until they were settled in at the end of June, which they believe paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone who is yet to visit Craft & Skewers, Avishek promises the venue provides a “unique” experience.

“The food is great, you can sit down to watch sports, and that’s exactly what we want,” he said. “There’s a great atmosphere and a good mix of people watching sports and having meals.”

The venue’s menu is its “biggest winner”, which comes down to the variety of Indian street food dishes on offer.

“The food is what brings people back,” said the owner-director, who has been involved in the hospitality industry for 22 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the return of the football season, Avishek hopes to welcome more sports fans through the door and continue building on their customer base.