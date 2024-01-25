Owner of sweet treats business says it is ‘little personal touches’ that keep customers coming back for more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a sweet treats business in Northampton believes it is the “little personal touches” that keep customers coming back for more.

Sugar and Spice Bakes, located in Brixworth, offer home-baked treat gift boxes – spanning brownies, blondies, tiffins, cookies and their signature millionaire’s shortbread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boxes are designed around sharing and each tray-baked treat comes in two handy portions.

Vicky Souster founded Sugar and Spice Bakes in April 2021, and receives a lot of support from her husband Liam.

The flavours rotate on a weekly basis to allow customers to try something new, but the business owners always keep caramel shortbread and brownies on the menu.

Vicky Souster founded Sugar and Spice Bakes in April 2021, and receives a lot of support from her husband Liam.

Vicky and Liam had just had their little girl at the time and while on maternity leave, Vicky decided she was not returning to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both her and Liam loved baking and she saw it as “the ideal opportunity” to take the plunge and do what she had always wanted to.

Sugar and Spice Bakes, located in Brixworth, offer home-baked treat gift boxes – spanning brownies, blondies, tiffins, cookies and their signature millionaire’s shortbread.

“It meant I could spend more time with my daughter and do what I love,” Vicky told the Chronicle & Echo.

Vicky works four days a week to make Sugar and Spice Bakes a success. Though Liam has a full-time job, which is in the technical side of the food industry, he assists with food safety and the legalities, attends events with Vicky, and helps her bake on occasion.

“Primarily we offer postal boxes,” said Vicky. “We do mixed treat boxes that contain all your teatime treats. We rotate the flavours weekly and there is always something new in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We send them all over the UK. All the products are individually wrapped for freshness and customers can request a free handwritten gift message.”

The boxes are designed around sharing and each tray-baked treat comes in two handy portions.

With seasonal boxes throughout the year – including Valentine’s and Mother’s Day, Easter and Christmas – a lot of people opt to send them to others as a treat if they are unable to see them.

All ordering is done through their website, as well as favours for events and weddings. Most recently, Vicky and Liam put together a table of brownies for a married couple who did not want a traditional cake.

When asked how the business has been received by the Northampton community since 2021, Vicky said: “It takes a while to get your name out there and that’s why we love going to events. It means we can meet people face-to-face and get amazing feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve definitely got a tribe of followers who come back to the same events as they loved particular items. We’ve got a small following in Northamptonshire, which is lovely and those people are really important.”

Vicky admits she is a “perfectionist” in all that she does. “I know when sending a gift, you want it to look like someone has taken the care and attention you would yourself,” she said. “It’s the little personal touches.”

The business owner believes the fact that all products are sold in two finger portions makes them unique.

Vicky said: “Before Liam and I set up the business, we’d go for coffee and cake but share the cake as it was so big. We’d then debate as to who’s got the bigger bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t always want a massive piece of brownie, you might want something to go with a cup of tea. A two finger portion is ideal for sharing.”

Though some people prefer a smaller treat so they do not feel guilty for indulging, others feel no shame in eating both pieces for themselves.

There are two favourites among Sugar and Spice customers – the first is their millionaire’s shortbread.

“We’ve had people come up and buy a full box of it,” said Vicky. “I love it, it’s my favourite product. We make the crumbly shortbread and caramel by hand. It’s something you wouldn’t make at home. People say it’s a real treat and tastes divine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other favourite is their signature caramel and Rolo brownie, which has been on the menu from the very beginning.

Vicky added: “Everyone says it is so fudgy and not cakey. We’ve had really good feedback and I’m pleased as it took a lot of tweaking to perfect the recipe.”

The business owner’s proudest achievement of the past three years is developing the seasonal boxes.

Having worked in the product development sector of the food industry before she set up Sugar and Spice Bakes, Vicky “loves putting the boxes together and flexing her creative skills to create something new”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked the biggest challenge the business has had to overcome, Vicky said: “It’s not specific to us, but all small businesses. We know money’s tight because of the cost of living, but people are brilliant and supportive.

“We’re always thinking of something new and exciting to tempt them in with.”

Vicky described the coming months as a “very busy time”, with Valentine’s, Mother’s Day and Easter all on the horizon. She is currently in the process of finalising the seasonal boxes for those.

“In 2024, it’s just about how we grow the business,” she said. “We’re looking forward to events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final thing Vicky would like to explore this year is the possibility of offering gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan bakes.

From feedback at events, she endeavours to look into catering for dietary requirements and extending their range. Though she intends to give it her best go, no promises can be made at this stage.