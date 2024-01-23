Owner of Northampton’s very own luxury doggy day care shares how they plan to keep things ‘new and fresh’ in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of Northampton’s very own luxury doggy day care has shared how she and her team plan to keep things “new and fresh” in 2024.

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Newport Pagnell Road, was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her pug Teddy – who inspired her to expand her love and care to more dogs across the county.

Teddy’s hosts a number of themed events throughout the year to allow owners to get involved – as usually they drop their pets off and the staff get to do “the best job in the world”.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Sadly, four days after Christmas in 2022, 13-year-old Teddy passed away and Michelle has spent the past year coming to terms with it – with the help and love of her “wonderful customers and their dogs”.

Michelle has since shared the lovely news that she brought home a new puppy, Junior, who is the same bloodline as Teddy and has helped her heal from the loss.

Teddy’s prides itself on being a unique commercial doggy day care, as they offer a home environment. This includes a cosy patio and garden with soft furnishings, a large paddock with adventure playground, and the fact it is cage-free and free roaming.

“All our visitors say the same, there’s nothing like it anywhere else,” said Michelle.

When asked about the business’ proudest achievement of the past year, the owner said: “Being named best small business in Northamptonshire at the Northants Life Awards. It was gobsmacking. It’s humbling that customers voted for us and it made us feel valued in what we’re doing.”

Looking to 2024, Michelle wants to keep Teddy’s “alive, fresh and new” by “mixing things up” and bringing something new to the table.

She said: “We always try to better ourselves and we don’t want people to think our events are exactly the same as the year before.”

The Easter egg hunt, Pugchella and Christmas events will all be returning in 2024 – and Pugchella has a big name sponsor, which Michelle hopes will help them bring their ferris wheel dream to life.

All ticket sales were reinvested into the event last year and with a sponsor this year, Pugchella will be “bigger and better”.

While Michelle brainstorms new ideas and services, the social clubs will continue each weekend and dog birthday parties remain “in demand”.

“We’re personal and get to know the dogs, their personalities and needs,” said Michelle. “The dogs’ health and wellbeing is a priority. We want them to be happy and to see wagging tails.”

Not only has Junior had a positive impact on Michelle’s life and enabled her to move forward, he has also gained traction on Instagram with more than 15,000 followers in just four months.

“He will never completely heal or take away the pain or loss of Teddy, but there’s something to be said about the love of a dog,” said Michelle.

“He has healed my heart and it feels like he knows what I’m thinking. You can communicate with dogs through eye contact. He was sent to me from Teddy as a little gift from above.”