Owner of new Northampton cafe and bar says it was ‘now or never’ to start new venture

The co-owner of a new Northampton cafe and bar says it was “now or never” to open up.

The Loft Cafe & Lounge Bar, in High Street, Moulton, began welcoming in customers on Tuesday (December 13).

It was set up by mother and son duo, Donna and Thomas Archer, who have always worked in the catering industry and wanted to take a chance on this new venture.

21-year-old Thomas said: “It was now or never. We wanted to go for it and see where it takes us. People always need somewhere to meet up and have a coffee.”

Thomas worked in the cafe that previously owned the building for three years and after leaving for a different job, he says the idea of setting up his own establishment “had always been in the back of his mind”.

He and his mum’s shared passion for catering saw them buy the property when it went up for sale.

“It is the ideal location in a growing village, surrounded by shops and housing estates,” said Thomas. “We live nearby and know the village well so it was the perfect opportunity.”

The cafe and lounge bar is open every Tuesday to Saturday from 8.30am until 4.30pm.

The pair want to get the word out as they have worked hard to create a “friendly and homely atmosphere”.

Despite the challenges the cost of living crisis is posing for businesses, Thomas hopes that with time and as the word spreads about the new venue, they will not experience any problems.

With a carol service held in Moulton last Sunday (December 11), they welcomed in some locals ahead of the formal opening on Tuesday (December 13).

Thomas says it was “really busy” and gave him and his mum the chance to meet some villagers, as well as people he knew from when he worked in the former cafe.

The Loft uses local coffee supplier Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters, and their gluten free cakes are supplied by Clare’s Cakery and Nat’s Kitchen.

The cafe is also home to a display unit, where they sell homeware and garden accessories from a nearby, independent business – Tickerty Boo.