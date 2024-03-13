Owner of new ‘luxury’ nail salon ‘impressed’ with response to opening at the heart of Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a new “luxury” nail salon has been “impressed” by the response to opening at the heart of Northampton town centre at the start of the month.

The Nail Lab, located in Castilian Street above Aurora Hairdressing, aims to provide a luxury experience to achieve healthy nails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business was opened by founder Rox Starcescu on March 1, alongside her team members Bianca and Antonia.

The Nail Lab, located in Castilian Street above Aurora Hairdressing, aims to provide a luxury experience to achieve healthy nails.

All three are nail technicians and Antonia may offer facials and laser hair removal services down the line, but for now the focus is on nail treatments.

Rox has been in the industry for the past 13 years and has lived in Northampton since 2016. Having worked in a few different salons, she described opening her own as “the next step for her career”.

“People are looking for better looking nails rather than regular walk-in salons,” said Rox, who gained qualifications in BIAB and extensions to ensure no acrylic was offered in the salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founder shared that people have realised the importance of nail health, alongside looking after your skin and hair.

The business was opened by founder Rox Starcescu on March 1, alongside her team members Bianca and Antonia.

Castilian Street was deemed “the perfect location for what they had in mind” after searching for a salon space across the town.

Rox believes their strict sterilisation process is what sets them apart from other local nail salons.

They also have a private area for pedicure treatments, the salon is an airy space and it is appointment only, with the offer of tea, coffee and soft drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about opting for an appointment-only salon, Rox said: “People want to have their own time and are moving away from walk-in salons.”

Castilian Street was deemed “the perfect location for what they had in mind” after searching for a salon space across the town.

The founder says the first couple of weeks have been “great” and it has left the team “impressed”.

“We’ve been very busy,” said Rox. “Clients that followed from my previous salon were impressed by how nice it looks. Their feedback was that there was no smell of acrylic and they did not feel rushed.”

The team hopes The Nail Lab will continue building on its customer base to eventually become fully booked.

Rox also shared her plan to open an academy in the autumn, once she has gained her trainer certification.