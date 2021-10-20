Overturned vehicle partially blocking Northampton-bound A43 near Silverstone

An overturned trailer is partially blocking the A43 heading towards Northampton

The Northampton-bound A43 is partially blocked by an overturned trailer near the Silverstone bypass on Wednesday afternoon (October 20).

Reports say one lane is blocked between the junctions with the A413 and the A5 at Towcester.