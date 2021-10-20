Overturned vehicle partially blocking Northampton-bound A43 near Silverstone
Highways agency warns of possible delays into evening rush hour
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:44 pm
The Northampton-bound A43 is partially blocked by an overturned trailer near the Silverstone bypass on Wednesday afternoon (October 20).
Reports say one lane is blocked between the junctions with the A413 and the A5 at Towcester.
National Highways are warning drivers to expect delays in the area until around 4pm and possibly into the evening rush hour.