Overflowing bin in Northampton disgusts Northampton resident

On Rich Short's way into Northampton the last thing he wanted to see was a filthy, overflowing bin.

Rich had just finished his appointment at the dentist yesterday (Tuesday) when he was wandering through Northampton and heading to the Grosvenor Centre to do some Christmas shopping.

The walkway from Ladys Lane to Greyfriars.

As he approached the underpass between Greyfriars and Ladys Lane he spotted a bin, overflowing with litter.

He said: "I was walking back from my dentist appointment and thought I would take a quick look at the shops in the Grosvenor for Christmas presents.

"I took the short cut under the subway and found this rubbish bin. I could see the rubbish at least 40ft away and it got worse as I approached.

"My thoughts were that it looked an eyesore and not befitting of a town centre so close to Christmas. It wasn't the nicest smell let's put it that way."

Rich has since reported the state of bin to Northampton Borough Council through their online portal.

After the Chron got in touch with the Guildhall they said: “We’re grateful to the Chron for highlighting this issue and we will have it dealt with as soon as possible.”