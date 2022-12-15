'Over the moon': Northamptonshire Community Foundation reaches £40,000 appeal target to tackle cost of living crisis

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is “over the moon” to have reached its £40,000 Poverty Hurts appeal target, which was launched to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The Poverty Hurts appeal was launched on September 8 and just three months later has raised tens of thousands, which will now be handed out to charities and organisations across the county to continue offering their vital support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, Rachel McGrath said: “We are absolutely over the moon at people’s generosity, as we have come out of the pandemic and into a cost of living emergency.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation was the first to receive £1,000 off the back of the Poverty Hurts appeal in September. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“Life is tough for many vulnerable residents and families experiencing financial distress and we wanted to do the best we could with this appeal, alongside the Chronicle & Echo.

“This money will be granted to Northamptonshire’s brilliant local charities and champions, who are doing what they can to provide a safety net to tackle poverty and keep people safe and well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is grateful to all the companies and individuals who were able to donate, and wants to assure everyone that the money will now be “distributed to the front line as quickly as possible”.

Rachel says the £40,000 will make a “massive difference” to the lives of so many feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis in the county, and will help to fund food aid, community transport, counselling services and financial advice – among much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last three months of weekly coverage has shown just how much of a positive impact Northamptonshire Community Foundation has on the county’s communities.

A number of organisations have spoken out about the difference they have made, including the Hope Centre and the United African Association – as well as a number of individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included 71-year-old Carol Mitchell who turned her life around with help from the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, and 51-year-old Jacqui who had to turn to Daventry Food Bank for the first time in her life – both organisations are supported by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

The appeal also had the backing of Northampton Town Football Club striker Sam Hoskins, who says the cost of living crisis hit home even more since he became a parent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what she would like to say to anyone who has supported or donated to the Poverty Hurts appeal, the CEO said: “We feel deep gratitude for our generous and caring county, which always pulls together during tough times to provide the support and services needed.

“We want to continue working to alleviate poverty and keep communities safe and well, and welcome any future donations and support as we go forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Community Foundation wants to thank all donors, who have been “equally as generous”, but particularly to the Scott Bader Foundation for their £10,000 pledge.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation will be open for grant applications from Monday (December 19) on their website, and these will be awarded from January onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad