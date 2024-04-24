‘Outstanding’ students with special educational needs to take part in second fashion show in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of “outstanding” students with special educational needs are soon to take part in a second charity fashion show in Northampton.

Northgate School Academy Trust students are given great opportunities to flourish and progress at The Place To Bee and The Bee Hive.

The cafe and old-fashioned sweet shop in Harborough Road is run by Trudi Daurie, who spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the latest upcoming event for the community to get behind.

Students took part in their first fashion show last year. The money raised was donated to the JAMathon fundraiser and split between three deserving charities. Photo: JAM.

The fashion show is being hosted at The Bee Hive from 7pm next Monday (April 29) and the funds raised will be invested back into Northgate School. Tickets are priced at £10 per person.

Students took part in their first fashion show before Christmas last year. The money raised was donated to the JAMathon fundraiser and split between three deserving charities.

The Northgate team is once again working with SOS Fashions on the upcoming event, as the previous one was “such a success”. They bring along the clothes and the students select what they would like to wear.

Having never modelled before, Trudi proudly described the young people she works with as “pros”.

On the evening of the fashion show (April 29), the cafe, charity shop and horticulture stall will be open from 5.30pm.

“Our students are outstanding,” she said. “They do things differently and put their spin on it.”

Trudi was asked to describe The Bee Hive, which is an educational-based business open to the public and provides work experience for young people with learning disabilities. It is home to a cafe, horti-hub garden shop, charity shop, hydropool and gym, as well as being the sixth form centre for students.

She said: “It is the loveliest place and has a very warm vibe. It is the donation station and all students go there to do vocational work. It prepares them for the working world.”

The money raised from the fashion show will be invested back into the school. Whether it be used for future events such as the summer prom, or equipment that will benefit the students, the governors will decide how it is used.

Trudi admits she was nervous about the students taking part in the first show last year, but their involvement from the very beginning saw them become naturals.

“They practised and we chose music we knew they’d love,” said Trudi. “They strutted their stuff in 10 outfits each. They looked so proud and some had no inhibitions. One was dancing and twirling around on stage. It was nice to see them have the opportunity to do something different.”

Trudi wanted to thank anyone who has supported the school and its organisations in any shape or form in recent years.

Whether you have made donations at The Bee Hive’s charity shop or popped in for a coffee at The Place To Bee, Trudi says it has contributed to the message that “everybody matters”.

“There’s a community feel and they all want what’s best for the students,” she added. “We’re lucky as not everyone has that level of support.”