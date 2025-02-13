Outrage as Northamptonshire family mourning the death of seven-year-old daughter told to remove decorations from grave

A petition calling on a Northamptonshire town council to reverse its decision after it asked a family to remove decorations from the grave of a seven-year-old has gained more than 2,500 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sadler family buried their daughter Lottie in an adult plot at the Brackley Town Council’s Halse Road Cemetery with the hope of sharing the plot when they passed away.

They hoped the grave could be a place where they could be close to Lottie, find peace and comfort and celebrate their daughter’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sadler family and their friends brought flowers, lights and toys to decorate the grave and express their love and grief for Lottie.

Brackley Town Council has caused outrage after asking a grieving family to remove decorations from their seven-year-old daughter's grave.

However, the family recently received a letter from the council, which manages the cemetery, requesting that all of the decorations be removed.

The letter said: “Over the recent weeks, I have received complaints from visitors regarding the decorations, who feel that they are disturbing the peace of the cemetery.

“Therefore I must request that you remove the items placed on the length of the grave within one month from the date of this letter (February 5) and restrict any decorations to the area at the head of the plot where a memorial headstone would be placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also been informed that you have attached decorations to the tree in the location and I respectfully ask that these be removed immediately.”

Soon after the family shared the letter on social media, outraged members of the public created an online petition.

The petition asks the council to reverse its decision and also issue an apology for making the insensitive request.

It says: “We find this directive deeply inhumane and insensitive, punishing a grieving family who are merely trying to cope with their loss in their own way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a cruel irony that the council, whose purpose should be to serve the community, is causing such distress to its constituents in their time of profound loss.

“We demand that Brackley Council reverse this decision, apologise, and allow Lottie's family to mourn in peace and preserve their memorial as they see fit.

“The love they show in remembering Lottie does not disturb the peace; it speaks loudly of a shared loss and the power of community support and understanding.”

Our sister paper The Banbury Guardian has approached the town council for comment but has yet to hear back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the council clerk’s letter, however, it did state the council's reasons behind the unpopular decision.

They said: “When I met you at the cemetery regarding Lottie, we discussed a plot within the children’s section, but as you want to use the plot in the future for an adult internment it was agreed to have a plot in the adult’s section.

“At the time, I explained in detail, that due to being in the adult section it would be necessary for you to comply with the normal rules and regulations of the cemetery and that it would not be possible to decorate the plot. You were provided with a booklet explaining this.”