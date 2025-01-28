Oundle School 'incredibly proud' as it reveals star of popular BBC show The Traitors Alexander was former pupil

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oundle School has spoken of its pride after seeing one of its former pupils appearing on the hugely popular BBC show The Traitors.

Friday night saw the hotly anticipated final of The Traitors take place.

And while Alexander wasn’t among those getting the spoils, his former school was keen to share its pride in seeing him be part of the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust.

Writing on their Instagram page ahead of Friday’s final, the school said: “Not our usual style of post, but one we couldn’t resist sharing!

Traitors star Alexander was a former pupil of Oundle School

"Like the rest of the UK, we’ve been glued to our screens watching Old Oundelian Alexander on The Traitors – and what a ride it’s been!

"As a former British diplomat, he’s shown incredible resilience, kindness and character throughout the show, embodying the true spirit of an Oundelian.

"We’re incredibly proud of Alexander and whether he wins tonight or not, his journey has been inspiring.

"If he’s lucky enough to be a winner, a portion of the prize will go to The Royal Mencap Society, a cause close to his heart and a charity we as a school work closely with.”

He may not have gone on to win, but Alexander’s appearance on the show has inspired donations to charity Mencap after he shared his experience of having a brother with a learning disability.

During the finalists’ dinner, Alexander talked about his late brother who had Global Developmental Delay.

As a result, more than 2,000 people have donated to the charity, which has helped raised around £30,000.