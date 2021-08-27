Oundle Golf Club targeted by power tool thieves

An Oundle golf club has been hit by the theft of power tools from one of its sheds after a getaway vehicle drove over the course to escape.

A metal storage shed at Oundle Golf Club in Benefield Road was broken into and power tools taken some time between 8pm on Wednesday, August 25, and 6am the next day.

Northamptonshire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact them.

A Northants Police spokesman said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at Oundle Golf Club in Benefield Road, Oundle.

"Between 8pm on Wednesday, August 25, and 6am on Thursday, August 26, a metal shed was broken into and several power tools stolen.

"Due to the location, officers believe the offender/s have driven over the golf course to get to the shed.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.