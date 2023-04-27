Organisers praise Northampton for ‘turning out in force’ at new event to support market

The organisers of a new initiative, aimed to encourage more people to visit the market in its temporary location in Commercial Street, have praised Northampton for “turning out in force” at the first event.

The well-known street food pop-up Bite Street recently launched a new series of community events to revitalise the market.

Known as ‘Bite Street Sunday Socials’, the first of three trials to be held across April, May and June happened last Sunday (April 23).

More than 1,000 people attended the first ‘Bite Street Sunday Social’. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

From 11am until 4.30pm, attendees entered for free and were invited to take a look at a selection of the region’s top street food traders.

Crispin Slee, who runs Bite Street and now the Sunday Socials too, said: "It was fabulous to see the market so busy and more than 1,000 people turned up during the day.

"The street food stalls were very busy with queues snaking round the market, and we’ve had some great feedback.

“One regular trader said he’d never seen the market so busy.”

The first event of this kind was held last Sunday (April 23). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

As well as the food traders, there were bars with local ales and spirits, a vintage market, and artisan food and maker stalls.

Some of Bite Street’s favourites were in attendance, including loaded hand-cut fries from Disco Fries, Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co, and Greek street food from Gyro Guys.

The artisan food stalls included Northamptonshire cheesemaker Gary Bradshaw, Vicky’s Kitchen, The Cake Away and Gander’s Goat offering goat ice cream.

Crispin says attendees particularly enjoyed the vintage market, the cheese, ice cream and sweet treats on offer, and the local goods – which spanned across hot sauce, soap, art and silver all created by people in the town.

The next two Bite Street Sunday Socials are planned for May 21 and June 25. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“One person emailed to say what a lovely event it was with such a nice and friendly vibe,” said Crispin. “Another said it was just what Northampton needs.”

One suggestion was made about the lack of seating available, which will be taken into consideration when Bite Street sits down with West Northamptonshire Council ahead of the next one.

Crispin wanted to take the opportunity to thank everyone for “coming out in force” – as well as congratulating the council for helping make the initiative possible to support “the market, its centuries of old history, and the current band of market traders”.

Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “We are pleased to be working with Bite Street to offer a series of unique events this spring down at Commercial Street Market.

“It offers a wide variety of stalls and something for everyone.

“We have received a fantastic response to the first, and over the forthcoming weeks we will be working with the organisers to look at how we can make the next two bigger and better.”

Off the back of the event, Cllr Lister encourages everyone to visit the market in Commercial Street from Monday to Saturday, to visit the traders offering fresh and local produce, gifts and goods.