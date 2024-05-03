Organisers blown away as almost £2,000 raised by dog ‘extravaganza’ event despite rainy start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers were blown away as almost £2,000 was raised by a recent dog “extravaganza” event for charity, despite a rainy start to the day.

The hidden gem T’s Coffee, known for its monthly mini markets and craft fairs, hosted ‘Dog Fest’ last Sunday (April 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in Harborough Road, pet owners and their dogs were invited for a “tail-wagging good time” at a dog show and market – and the best part was that it was all in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire.

£1,912 was raised by the most recent Dog Fest at T's Coffee, in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire.

Though the day began with heavy rain, this did not stop the organisers and businesses from setting up.

As the day progressed, it was as if by magic that the rain eased as the first part of the event began at 11am. The ‘dog show extravaganza’ allowed the attendees to watch on as their four-legged friends strutted their stuff on the runway.

As well as crowning best in show, prizes were won by other dogs in a variety of categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though a few of the dog-related businesses had to withdraw due to the soggy start, there was still a variety left for visitors to treat their furry friends.

The hidden gem T’s Coffee, known for its monthly mini markets and craft fairs, hosted the latest Dog Fest on Sunday, April 28.

£1,912 was raised for Animals In Need Northamptonshire by the dog show hosted by the charity, puppuccino sales, pitch fee donations from stall holders and additional generous donations from the community.

The organisers “never thought” the event would raise as much as it has with the weather forecast they had to contend with, but each time Dog Fest gets “bigger and bigger”.

Taking to social media, the T’s Coffee team said: “A huge thank you to all who came and supported the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always a bit of a risk with the forecast but we really just had to hope that the rain was going to clear up late morning as forecast. Setting up in the rain was no mean feat.

“Every trader had the same issue, setting up and getting wet, and we all really had to try hard to stay positive and get the day off to a good start.”