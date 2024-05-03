Organisers blown away as almost £2,000 raised by dog ‘extravaganza’ event despite rainy start
and live on Freeview channel 276
Organisers were blown away as almost £2,000 was raised by a recent dog “extravaganza” event for charity, despite a rainy start to the day.
The hidden gem T’s Coffee, known for its monthly mini markets and craft fairs, hosted ‘Dog Fest’ last Sunday (April 28).
Located in Harborough Road, pet owners and their dogs were invited for a “tail-wagging good time” at a dog show and market – and the best part was that it was all in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire.
Though the day began with heavy rain, this did not stop the organisers and businesses from setting up.
As the day progressed, it was as if by magic that the rain eased as the first part of the event began at 11am. The ‘dog show extravaganza’ allowed the attendees to watch on as their four-legged friends strutted their stuff on the runway.
As well as crowning best in show, prizes were won by other dogs in a variety of categories.
Though a few of the dog-related businesses had to withdraw due to the soggy start, there was still a variety left for visitors to treat their furry friends.
£1,912 was raised for Animals In Need Northamptonshire by the dog show hosted by the charity, puppuccino sales, pitch fee donations from stall holders and additional generous donations from the community.
The organisers “never thought” the event would raise as much as it has with the weather forecast they had to contend with, but each time Dog Fest gets “bigger and bigger”.
Taking to social media, the T’s Coffee team said: “A huge thank you to all who came and supported the event.
“It was always a bit of a risk with the forecast but we really just had to hope that the rain was going to clear up late morning as forecast. Setting up in the rain was no mean feat.
“Every trader had the same issue, setting up and getting wet, and we all really had to try hard to stay positive and get the day off to a good start.”
Dog Fest was described as a “truly amazing day” and the organisers say it was definitely worth it for the money raised for such an important cause.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.