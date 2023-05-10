The next two ‘Bite Street Sunday Socials’ planned for May and June will no longer be taking place, the organisers have announced.

The aim of the three planned trial events, with the first having taken place on April 23, was to help revitalise and attract more visitors to the market following its two-year move to the car park in Commercial Street.

More than 1,000 people attended the first event last month and it was hailed a “resounding success”.

However, the plans for the next two events on May 21 and June 25 have had to be cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Crispin Slee, the event organiser, said: “We are sorry to say that due to unforeseen circumstances, our plans will not go ahead.

“We were delighted with the success of the first social and will continue to work with West Northamptonshire Council to consider the possibility of future events.”