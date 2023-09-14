‘Optimistic and determined’ Northampton woman looks forward to celebrating 100th birthday

99-year-old Betty Davis will turn 100 on October 1 and is a true Northampton native, having only left for a short while to go to Norfolk as part of her war service.

An “optimistic and determined” Northampton woman, who has lived in the town for the majority of her life, looks forward to celebrating her 100th birthday in two weeks’ time.

99-year-old Betty Davis will turn 100 on October 1 and is a true Northampton native, having only left for a short while to go to Norfolk as part of her war service.

Until June this year, Betty lived in the house she was born in. This was where her father Jack lived, who also featured in the Chronicle & Echo 45 years ago in September 1978 – in a story titled ‘memoirs of a Northampton man’.

Ahead of Betty’s milestone birthday, her nephew Adrian Davis and niece-in-law Katie Giddings gave an insight into her life.

Betty used to love going to the theatre and has fond memories of visiting the Royal & Derngate to watch performances.

She spent all of her working life, with the exception of the war, at the Co-op office in the town. When she retired, she then joined the Co-op Employees Association as the secretary and treasurer.

“The co-op was her life,” said Betty’s niece-in-law Katie. “One thing that keeps Betty going is she always looks forward and doesn’t like talking about or dwelling on the past.”

Betty and her father Jack, who also featured in the Chronicle & Echo 45 years ago in September 1978 – in a story titled ‘memoirs of a Northampton man’.

Having grown up in St James, Victoria Park holds a special place in Betty’s heart and she first visited it when she was a baby.

Katie also said: “Betty loved travelling and always had itchy feet.”

She travelled around Europe in the 1960s before it became the popular thing to do and she went on trips with her cousin Rosemary on many occasions – including America, Japan, Norway and Switzerland, to name a few.

Betty now enjoys watching travel programmes on the television.

When asked to describe Betty’s personality, Katie said: “She’s sociable, chatty and likes to keep up with what’s going on.

“She thrives on company and is interested in what others have been doing, which includes her nephews Adrian and Ken.

“Betty’s an optimistic and determined woman. Bright and perky, with a lovely sense of humour.”

Sadly as Betty’s vision is now impaired, she cannot knit and sew like she used to – but throws herself into the activities at Collingtree Park, where she moved a couple of months ago.

She enjoys chair yoga, word puzzles and anything that gets her brain working. The 99-year-old has also been described as a “sun worshipper” and spent plenty of time outside during the recent heatwave.

Betty is one of two children and had no children of her own. She is close to her two cousins Rosemary and Sue, her nephews, and Adrian’s mother.

A birthday party is being held on October 1 and 30 people are expected to attend.

Katie says Betty “never expected to reach 100” but is very pleased and looks forward to her party – which she has been referring to as “the event”.