Opening date for new Rushden Lakes store confirmed

Seasalt has revealed when it will be opening its new store at Rushden Lakes.

Cornish clothing brand Seasalt will be opening its 77th shop at the retail and leisure complex later this month.

It will open its doors on Saturday, September 28 with a new 1,400 square foot shop, creating 12 jobs in the area.

Seasalt bosses say the shop fit in Rushden Lakes represents the next generation retail design for Seasalt, showing the brand’s sustainability credentials and reducing the store’s carbon footprint.

Seasalt is opening at Rushden Lakes soon

The new store uses UK-sourced materials to create versatile furniture and fittings that can be moved, re-used and re-purposed.

Richie Edwards, director of retail at Seasalt, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new shop at Rushden Lakes and bring our Seasalt collection to this vibrant shopping destination.

"We’re passionate about creating high-quality, sustainable clothing that reflects the spirit of our coastal home and we look forward to welcoming new customers to experience our collection.

"Rushden Lakes is a wonderful location, and we are excited to become part of this thriving community.”

Inspired by Cornwall's wild landscape and vibrant artistic culture, Seasalt's team of in-house designers and artists design all collections from their studios overlooking Falmouth Bay.

Seasalt prides itself on creating clothing and accessories that are made to last, crafting timeless styles from durable natural fabrics like GOTS-certified organic cotton, merino wool, bamboo-derived viscose

and linen.

Inclusivity is important to the brand, and the clothing range offers a diverse choice of fits, including plus, tall and petite.

With its distinctive mix of artistic prints and Cornish-inspired colour palette, Seasalt is excited to bring stylish womenswear, beautiful accessories, and a new menswear collection to the shoppers of Rushden Lakes.

Bosses say the new store is set to deliver a ‘memorable experience to customers at every point of their shopping journey.’

There will be lots of treats and giveaways on September 28 for the opening and gift boxes for the first 30 people in the queue.

Seasalt will open at 9am on September 28 and the shop will then be open daily Monday to Sunday from 9am.