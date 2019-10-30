Opening date finally revealed for new Taco Bell drive-thru in Northampton

The long-awaited opening date for a popular Mexican restaurant in Northampton has finally been revealed.

It’s official; Taco Bell is opening a new drive-thru restaurant in Nene Park, Sixfields, which is creating 40 jobs.

The Mexican restaurant is famous for its tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos.

Fans of Mexican fast food will be able to dine in the 51-seat restaurant from Monday, December 16 from 10.30am.

The restaurant, which is the 40th in the UK, will be operated by the Adil Group, a leading franchisee to Taco Bell, who have helped bring their fast-food to the UK.

Group CEO Raja Adil: said: “I am delighted to announce our brand-new Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant in Northampton and excited to bring people from far and wide to try our fantastic menu."

From burritos, tacos and quesadillas, to their 'Crunchwrap Supreme' there is plenty of foods and drinks on offer for meat eaters and vegetarian.

The Northampton restaurant is also introducing Taco Tuesday to the menu – a taco and a soft drink for only £2 on Tuesdays.

Lucy Dee, marketing lead of Taco Bell UK, said: “We’re really pleased to be opening a Taco Bell in Northampton – it’s a place we’ve had our eye on for a while.

"Sixfields has a high footfall of those looking for entertainment, and, of course, a bite to eat, providing us with the perfect spot to expand our portfolio in the area.

"We look forward to welcoming even more Taco Bell fans and first-timers through our doors."

Originally launched in the United States, there are currently more than 425 Taco Bell restaurants.