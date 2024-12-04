Online fundraiser set up to help 'smiley and sporty' 10-year-old boy from Northampton battling rare and aggressive leukaemia

An online fundraiser has been set up to help a ‘smiley and sporty’ 10-year-old boy from Northampton who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia.

Parents Sophie and Kie Fewster from St Crispin’s, were recently told their son Ezra has a rare, aggressive type of leukaemia and is now receiving treatment at Nottingham Hospital.

In response, family-friend Zara Smeathers created a GoFundMe page to support the family during this difficult time.

Speaking to the Chronicle and Echo, Zara said: “They’re a very close-knit, lovely family. They’d do anything for anyone, so we set up the GoFundMe to do something for them. Hopefully, this will help in some way soon.

“The support so far has been amazing. The family is overwhelmed and thankful. It’s restored my faith in humanity, especially at Christmas.”

So far, at the time of writing, the GoFundMe has raised almost £30,000 from 850 donations.

Ezra’s current treatment plan includes seven weeks of chemotherapy in the hospital, a one-week break at home, and then another seven weeks of chemotherapy for the next six months.

But Zara described Ezra as a “little fighter” who has ‘the best’ family and friends around him.

She said: "He’s always smiling. He’s the most sporty little boy I’ve ever known. He’s always playing rugby and football, and he’s really good at both."

Zara added: “A big thank you to everyone who has donated to support Ezra and his family during this tough time. Thanks to your generosity, we’ve reached our initial fundraising goal, which is giving the family some relief and letting Sophie and Kie focus on Ezra’s treatment while keeping things normal for their daughter, Oren. “Because Ezra’s treatment will continue, and the family will need more support, we’ve decided to raise the goal. This will help us continue to support them through the coming months. “Please share this fundraiser with your friends to help us reach the new goal and offer even more support to this brave family. Thank you again for your kindness and for being part of Ezra’s journey—your help really matters.”

Ezra’s football club, Blisworth FC, and rugby club, Bugbrooke RFC, are also planning a charity events next year, according to Zara.

Click here to donate.