Online fundraiser set up to help give 'loving' and 'caring' Northampton woman with no family a dignified funeral service

An online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for the funeral of a 'loving' and 'caring' Northampton woman without any immediate family.

The friends of Nicole 'Nikki' Carter have paid tribute to her after she sadly died of sepsis at Northampton General Hospital on October 30, aged 48.

Nikki struggled with her mental health and sadly lost her partner, Andi, following his sudden death in April.

Nikki Carter sadly died on October 30. Her friends are raising money to give her a dignified funeral service.

Nikki’s friends, many of them also suffering from mental health issues, have rallied together in a bid to raise money to give her a dignified funeral service.

An online fundraiser has so far, at the time of writing (Wednesday, November 15), raised £885 out of its £2,000 target for Nikki’s funeral.

The fundraiser reads: “With heavy hearts, we reach out to the community for support in honouring the life of Nikki.

"Nikki, a beacon of kindness and love, faced life's toughest challenges with courage and grace. Despite her hardships, her heart remained filled with love for her late partner Andi, her dear friends, and many other people who she supported and uplifted without even realising it.

“Nikki's sudden departure has left her friends with an unfillable void along with unforeseen funeral costs that cannot be fully paid. As Nikki is now peacefully reunited with her beloved Andi, we have set up this fund in the hope of providing Nikki with the dignified farewell she deserves. We really wish to give something back to such a lovely lady who gave so much of herself to everyone around her.

“In the spirit of Nikki's unwavering support and kindness, we ask for your help. Your contribution will not only ease the financial costs of funeral expenses but will also stand as a testament to the love and solidarity that Nikki championed throughout her life despite her struggles with both physical and mental health problems. We would be so grateful if you could please help us, even by donating a small amount or sharing this page, to ensure that Nikki’s final journey is fitting for a beautiful soul.

“Thank you for your generosity and for joining us in celebrating the life of a warrior who taught us the true meaning of friendship, resilience, and unconditional love. Let's give Nikki the send-off she deserves and keep the essence of her spirit alive in the memories we cherish.”

Paying tribute to Nikki, her best friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, added: “Nikki loved caring for others. She would give her last pound to a stranger if they needed it. She had a brilliant laugh that would carry through the whole building, lol. She loved people. She was devastated at Andi's sudden death in April. I had just about got her living life again. We got her a kitten who was spoiled rotten and always put way before she had her needs; she'd often go without for him. She was my best friend of eight years. I'm honoured to have been with her before she passed in my arms. She was my friend, sister, pretty much everything.”