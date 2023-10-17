One year since Vets4Pets made major move and became ‘one stop shop’ for pet owners across Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This month marks one year since Vets4Pets made its major move and became a “one stop shop” for pet owners across Northampton.

The move to Beckett Retail Park in St James’ Mill Road had been a work in progress since April 2021, and the team was pleased to open to the public on October 10 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Millington and Davinia Graves, the Vets4Pets practice owners, and operations manager Paula Cullinan, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo to highlight what a positive year it has been.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vets4Pets team, who celebrated a year since their move on October 10.

Jenny said: “It has been fantastic working in our amazing new premises. The level of care we can offer is outstanding.”

“It really is the flagship Vets4Pets practice,” echoed Paula.

Davinia believes the move has enabled them to put staff welfare as even more of a priority, as it is a “really nice place” for them to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving to a premises four times the size of their previous home has allowed them to take on 100 new animal patients each week, and support other practices all over the county – particularly with emergency care.

The veterinary hospital offers a wider range of treatments and advice, with consulting rooms, operating theatres, separate dog and cat wards, and x-ray theatres – open 24 hours, seven days a week.

The team’s proudest achievement over the past year has been obtaining CVS veterinary hospital status, which reflects the standard of their equipment, training, practice and the professionals on site.

Paula also added that as a local employer, now with a team of 75, Vets4Pets is doing its “bit for the community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The practice has been open 24 hours, seven days a week for more than 10 years – but by growing the team by an extra 25 people in the last year alone, they have increased availability and can offer around the clock support to those across the county.

The operations manager also wanted to reiterate Jenny and Davinia’s “inspirational” story, which began when they opened a practice with two part-time staff in 2009.