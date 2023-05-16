More than 100 bags of rubbish – together weighing over a tonne – were collected during a litter pick along the A14 at Kettering.

National Highways has been carrying out essential maintenance between Junctions 9 and 10 of the A14 which has meant some overnight road closures.

North Northamptonshire Council recently took the opportunity to clean up the roadside and verges in safety during a closure of the eastbound carriageway for the maintenance work.

Picking up litter along the A14 between Junctions 9 and 10 of the A14 at Kettering

Vehicle parts, mesh fencing and 105 bags of litter weighing a total of 1,100kg were collected over five nights.

National Highways construction assurance manager, David Marlow, said: “By working together with local authorities and co-ordinating litter picks to take place during our planned works we are able to reduce the need for further road closures and minimise disruption for drivers and communities.

“But it is frustrating to see how much litter was found on the roadside.

"Litter is a threat to the environment, wildlife and vehicles using our roads as well as blocking drains.

“We have to close roads to clear up the mess which simply wouldn’t be there if people took their rubbish home.

"Every pound that we and the local authorities spend on litter picking could be much better spent elsewhere.”

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “NNC are always keen to work with partners to keep the local area clean and tidy.

“Rubbish on the verges of our roads is unsightly and a blight that is totally unnecessary and I am pleased we have been able to use the planned road closure to tidy up this particular stretch of road, benefitting residents and all road users.

“Of course, we cannot track where the rubbish collected has come from, but, wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone, residents of North Northamptonshire and visitors alike, that this type of litter picking costs everyone and we would rather that this money and time was spent on something that contributed to the wider community.

"Please take your rubbish home.”

Further litter picks will be carried out during closures on the westbound carriageway.

The closures are necessary for the maintenance scheme being carried out by National Highways which will clear and improve the drainage system in this area and alleviate the risk of flooding.

Road and lane closures take place overnight, Monday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am.