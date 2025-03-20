An investigation is underway after a man walking in Wellingborough town centre was assaulted with a pool cue by the occupants of a Vauxhall Corsa.

The incident, that left the man with minor injuries, took place between 10.45pm and 11.05pm on Thursday, March 13, in Commercial Way.

Three men jumped out of the car, approached the victim, assaulted him with a pool cue and stole cash and his phone.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Detectives investigating a robbery in Wellingborough in which a man was injured are appealing for information.

“The victim was able to escape by running down Doddington Road towards Sheep Street.

“One suspect is described as a white man with a bald head and a beard, who was wearing boots.”

Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Quote the reference number 25000147822.