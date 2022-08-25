One person died following collision that closed M1 near Northampton for more than 12 hours

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person has died following a collision on the M1 near Northampton that closed the road for more than 12 hours, police confirm.

The northbound carriageway was closed between junction 15 and junction 15a from shortly after midnight on Thursday (August 25) until just after 1pm.

A lane of the southbound carriageway in the same area was also closed for a number of hours.

The collision involved seven vehicles – three lorries, three cars and a van.

Drivers faced hours of delays as recovery and clean up took place. Motorists were urged to find an alternative route.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has confirmed one person died, but was unable to confirm any other details at this time.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.