A “one of a kind” retirement village is soon to celebrate five years of being open and “treating each other like family”.

The Hawthorns, in Weedon Road, offers its residents “independence, choice and the very best in luxury retirement living” – particularly for those looking to live their retirement to the full.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, customer service manager Ben Howard stressed The Hawthorns is an independent living community as opposed to a care home.

“Residents come and go as they please and we look after them the best we can,” he said. “We see them as our grandparents and care for them like our own.”

Ben says everyone is “buzzing” to celebrate the upcoming milestone, with many outsiders set to join them for their “biggest ever” celebration event on Thursday (October 19).

The customer service manager said the team’s main aim is to “provide a stress and worry free life”.

It is an “all inclusive” experience, with guest speakers, gigs and activities.

A celebration event is being held to mark the milestone this week, with up to 150 local people set to attend.

“What you see is what you get,” said Ben. “We have great facilities, including a dart board, pool table, hair salon, spa and cinema room.

“It’s like being on holiday. There is a dining area for breakfast, lunch and dinner and residents order from the menu as if they are out for a meal. We want to provide a five-star feel everyday.”

The community spirit is felt by all 64 residents, who are encouraged by the Hawthorns team to interact with the community as much as possible and are taken out on regular trips.

When asked what the residents like most about living at The Hawthorns, Ben said: “They aren’t tied down. They haven’t got to ask, they’ve just got to let us know.

“We look out for each other like family and they enjoy their independence.”

The celebration event will welcome up to 150 people for a piano performance, canapes, fizz and delicious cakes.

The Mayor and Mayoress, local groups, schools, businesses and members of the emergency services have all been invited.