News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

‘One of a kind’ Northampton retirement village celebrates five years of ‘treating each other like family’

“We see them as our grandparents and care for them like our own”
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A “one of a kind” retirement village is soon to celebrate five years of being open and “treating each other like family”.

The Hawthorns, in Weedon Road, offers its residents “independence, choice and the very best in luxury retirement living” – particularly for those looking to live their retirement to the full.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, customer service manager Ben Howard stressed The Hawthorns is an independent living community as opposed to a care home.

The Hawthorns, in Weedon Road, offers its residents “independence, choice and the very best in luxury retirement living”.The Hawthorns, in Weedon Road, offers its residents “independence, choice and the very best in luxury retirement living”.
The Hawthorns, in Weedon Road, offers its residents “independence, choice and the very best in luxury retirement living”.
Most Popular

Residents come and go as they please and we look after them the best we can,” he said. “We see them as our grandparents and care for them like our own.”

Ben says everyone is “buzzing” to celebrate the upcoming milestone, with many outsiders set to join them for their “biggest ever” celebration event on Thursday (October 19).

The customer service manager said the team’s main aim is to “provide a stress and worry free life”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is an “all inclusive” experience, with guest speakers, gigs and activities.

A celebration event is being held to mark the milestone this week, with up to 150 local people set to attend.A celebration event is being held to mark the milestone this week, with up to 150 local people set to attend.
A celebration event is being held to mark the milestone this week, with up to 150 local people set to attend.

“What you see is what you get,” said Ben. “We have great facilities, including a dart board, pool table, hair salon, spa and cinema room.

“It’s like being on holiday. There is a dining area for breakfast, lunch and dinner and residents order from the menu as if they are out for a meal. We want to provide a five-star feel everyday.”

The community spirit is felt by all 64 residents, who are encouraged by the Hawthorns team to interact with the community as much as possible and are taken out on regular trips.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked what the residents like most about living at The Hawthorns, Ben said: “They aren’t tied down. They haven’t got to ask, they’ve just got to let us know.

“We look out for each other like family and they enjoy their independence.”

The celebration event will welcome up to 150 people for a piano performance, canapes, fizz and delicious cakes.

The Mayor and Mayoress, local groups, schools, businesses and members of the emergency services have all been invited.

Looking to the future, the hope is to grow The Hawthorns’ name, move away from the stigma of being a care home, and promote the good they do for the elderly.

Related topics:ResidentsNorthamptonMayor