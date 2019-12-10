One last push! Just one week left to help make Christmas special for Northamptonshire's children with our toy appeal

There's just one week left to help make Christmas special for some of Northamptonshire's most vulnerable children through the Chronicle & Echo's annual toy appeal.

Piles and piles of presents have already been donated by Northampton's generous readers so children in need will have something to open on the big day - so let's make a push this year even better.

The hoard of 1,500 presents donated by Northampton's readers last year - can we break that record?

The last day to donate a present to our collection points in The All Saint's Church and The Good Loaf in Overstone Road is Monday, December 16.

Last year, the Chron's readers came out in force and donated over 1,500 gift to our appeal so that struggling families could give their children a present on December 25.

This year, the appeal is especially asking for gifts for teenagers so that Northamptonshire's young people have a gift to open this year - so think deodorants, make up, CDs. clothes and accessories if you would like to help.

The Chron caught up with one generous gift-giver, Rosemary Twelfthtree, as she dropped off a bag of presents for the appeal at All Saints Church.

Chron reader Rosemary Twelfthtree, who dropped off a handmade play dress for a little girl and an armful of stocking filler toys for all ages.

The grandmother brought in a handmade Alice in Wonderland dress fit for a little girl and an armful of stocking filler toys for all ages.

She told the Chron: "I think it's a jolly good idea. Everyone should have something to open up on Christmas day.

"There are so many people that go without. When I see my own grandchildren with everything they get it makes me think there are other children out there who should have something too."

The pile of presents ready to go out across the county through with Northamptonshire County Council's network of social workers this year already proves how generous the Chron's readers are. Now, there's one week left to make Northampton's efforts as amazing as possible.

How can you help our Christmas Toy Appeal:

- All donations for the appeal can be handed in at either of Northampton’s Good Loaf Cafes in the All Saints Church or in Overstone Road.

- The appeal closes on Monday, December 16.

- All gifts must be brand new and not second-hand.

“The people of Northampton made such a big difference in young people’s lives last year,” says former social worker Jeanette Walsh, AKA Mother Christmas, whose toy appeals have helped more than 10,000 families across the county since 2002.

“It meant so much for young people last year – let’s see if we can do it again. There are 5,500 kids across the county who might not get much this year – if we beat last year’s tremendous effort we can help so many.”

All the gifts received by readers will be distributed to the county’s most vulnerable children in time for Christmas by the county council’s social workers. Struggling families will also be given the gifts so their children have something to open on the big day.