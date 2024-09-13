A compensation scheme for ex-Jesus Army members has identified 539 alleged abusers, with estimates indicating that one in six children suffered sexual abuse.

A report from The Jesus Fellowship Community Trust (JFCT), published this week, has uncovered significant abuse issues within the now-defunct Jesus Fellowship Church, a religious cult formerly based across Northamptonshire and better known as the Jesus Army.

The report reveals the extensive and systemic nature of the abuse that occurred over several decades, dating back to the 1970s.

The redress scheme, which operated from September 2022 to December 2023, aimed to offer compensation and recognition to survivors of abuse within the Jesus Fellowship Church as part of the process of winding up the group's affairs.

Key Findings from the Report

About one in six children within the Jesus Fellowship experienced sexual abuse.

The scheme identified 539 individuals as alleged perpetrators of abuse, including 162 former leaders.

A total of £7.7 million has been paid directly to applicants.

The scheme received 601 applications for damages, though the report acknowledged that the true number of victims is likely higher.

The Trust accepted responsibility for 264 alleged abusers, with 61% of these being former leaders within the community.

The Jesus Fellowship Church was founded in 1969 at Bugbrooke Chapel, Northamptonshire, by Noel Stanton, a Baptist preacher whose leadership has been marred by serious allegations.

The report reveals that Stanton wielded absolute authority, making unilateral decisions and suppressing dissent. The redress scheme has addressed 31 incidents of abuse perpetrated by Stanton against both children and adults. Mr Stanton remained at the helm of the organisation until 2009 when he died. The church disbanded in 2019 following extensive media coverage initially in the Chronicle & Echo leading to national coverage and further public scrutiny.

Over the last decade, allegations of financial, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse associated with the Jesus Fellowship have surfaced, leading to criminal convictions for some offenders. To date, around 12 former members of the Jesus Fellowship Church have been convicted for indecent assaults and other offenses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman commented on the report, stating: “We have been engaged in the Jesus Fellowship redress scheme for a number of months now, and no new offenses have yet been identified. We do have a process in place should any new offenses come to light, and any suspects identified through the redress process will be reviewed using police systems with appropriate safeguarding actions taken as a result.”

The Jesus Fellowship Community Trust has expressed deep regret for the impact on individuals’ lives. The report said: “We sincerely apologise for the harm experienced by individuals during their time with the Jesus Fellowship. While no amount of compensation can undo the past, we hope the conclusion of this redress scheme provides a chance for healing and a better future.”

Malcolm Johnson, Head of Abuse at Lime Solicitors, commenting on the report’s figures, said: “The extent of potential abusers, and the proportion that were in a position of power, is harrowing. It is concerning that we do not yet know the full extent of the number of victims and while steps have been taken, we still have a long way to go with many of our clients who await compensation. The Trust must do everything in its power to ensure a speedy resolution to these claims, so that no one needs to wait any longer than absolutely necessary to get the compensation they deserve.

“In my view, the total payouts could exceed more than £10 million, and the sheer scale of the compensation starkly demonstrates the damage done by the Jesus Army over decades to people across Northamptonshire. While this compensation can never make up for the harm they have been caused, this scheme has been a vital step in ensuring recognition of their bravery in coming forward.”

Kathleen Hallisey, senior associate in the abuse team at Hugh James Solicitors, also working with survivors, said: “The final report clearly demonstrates what victims and survivors have always known, that the Jesus Army was pervaded by a culture of abuse in all forms, sexual, physical, and emotional. It is particularly important to recognise that whilst the church accepted liability for 264 perpetrators of which more than half were leaders, a total of 539 alleged perpetrators were named by victims and survivors. It is quite sobering to see in black and white that despite the huge number of alleged perpetrators, there have only been 11 criminal convictions. In reality, this means that hundreds of alleged perpetrators are walking amongst us, and many will be working with children and vulnerable adults. It is yet more reason why the government needs to institute mandatory reporting as a matter of urgency.”

Click here to read the report in full.