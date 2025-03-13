Ofsted rates Northamptonshire's adoption service as good in latest inspection

Ofsted has rated the county's adoption service, managed by the Northamptonshire Children's Trust, as 'good.

This is the second inspection by the watchdog into the NCT Voluntary Adoption Agency after the service took over from the old county council.

In the latest report, published last week on March 8, inspectors praised the service for its protection of vulnerable children and the ‘outstanding’ leadership provided by the trust.

Ofsted complimented the agency on the quality of therapeutic parenting training, their ‘warm and professional’ welcome to prospective adopters, and the ongoing relationships between social workers and adopters.

The Northamptonshire Children's Trust adoption agency was rated as 'good' with 'outstanding' leadership by Ofsted. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS/ NCT

It also said that introductions between children and adoptive parents are ‘child-focused’, which helps to develop positive relationships and experience long term stability.

The report noted careful consideration is given to the matches so they are placed with adopters who understand their needs.

Post-adoption support was also found to be a ‘real strength’ of the service.

The report noted: “The work completed by staff is child focused and details children’s wishes and feelings well. Adoptive parents give consistent positive feedback about the impact of the service provided by the post-adoption team.”

Driven by ‘real passion’ to make a positive difference

The previous inspection in January 2022 was also rated as good.

The watchdog noted that since the previous inspection, there has been a significant investment in staff’s professional development which has helped increase their understanding of safeguarding.

It added: “Managers have taken a proactive and imaginative stance in working with other agencies and professionals to enhance children’s lives.

"They are driven by a real passion to make a positive difference to children. This results in well-planned and supported adoptions for children.”

The inspectors said that more work could be done to get better feedback from both adults and children using the service and help inform their process in the future.

A series of recommendations were given as areas for improvement, including taking feedback from children to make service improvements, ensuring staff have access to support and advice, and maintaining high-quality preparation courses for all prospective adopters.

Staff praised for ‘hard work and dedication’

Chairman of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, Julian Wooster, said the good rating was ‘a testament to the continued hard work and dedication of the service.’

“Ensuring children and young people have support, stability and the love and care they deserve is at the heart of what we do, and it is good that this has been recognised by Ofsted,” he added.

“We would encourage anyone who has been considering adoption to get in touch with us. Our expert, friendly team will guide you through every step of the process.”

Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for childrens, families, education and skills at West Northants Council, said the recent rating was positive news for everyone involved in the service and its staff who work hard to help children ‘have the best start in life’.

Charisse Monero, North Northamptonshire Council’s director of children’s services, said: “There are few things more important than the lives of vulnerable children.

"I acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the team and thank the adopters and children who spoke to inspectors so openly and honestly.”