Officers deploy to Rushden Lakes after reports of girl in water

Police officers were sent to Rushden Lakes this afternoon after a girl was reported to be in difficulty in the water.

All three emergency services attended the incident at 1.40pm (June 16).

Shoppers reported seeing four ambulances, an air ambulance and, a fire truck.

Rushden Lakes - the lake and boardwalk (Library picture)

Northants Police said: “We were called at 1.40pm by a girl who was reporting that her friend was in the water in difficulty.”

The officer made his way to the waterside and ensured that the girl was safe and well. She was not believed to have been injured.