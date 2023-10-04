Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton pensioner is pleading with his community to make a ‘death trap’ alleyway safer after a mother-of-five nearly died while walking down it.

Chris Antoniou, aged 84, says the alleyway next door to his home in Friar’s Crescent, Delapre has been ‘dangerous for many years’ and needs to be made safe.

Chris, who has Leukemia, said: “The alleyway is so dangerous. I trip over it. It’s a death trap. It’s been like this for many years.

Chris Antoniou

"It’s very dangerous due to all the potholes, uneven surfaces and large cracks in the concrete.

"I was told in February I had a few weeks to live. I want to do this for the street. I’ve lived here since 1972. I want to call it Chris’ alley and leave a memory."

He added that West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will not repair the cut-through because it is a private alley and belongs to the residents whose deeds determine their part ownership.

“WNC says there are hundreds of alleys like this in Northamptonshire and if they re-surface one private alley they will have to repair/re-surface all the alleys needing repairs/resurfacing,” he added.

Chris has now started a GoFundMe page and aims to raise £7,000 to tarmac the alley.

The GoFundMe reads: “For some time I’ve been trying to ensure that people can safely walk along the alleyway from Friar’s Crescent to Gloucester Avenue.

“I need your kind donations to pay for the re-surfacing of this alley. As a community we can make this alley a safe place to walk. Please, please help me to ensure that this alleyway is safe for all.”

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “I think that what Chris is doing is admirable. He does want to make a difference. It’s unfortunate that there is no funding stream offering grants for this type of dangerous private alley.

"I did approach Andrew Lewer MP in the hope the Government might have a pot of money to fill in potholes on unadopted alleys/roads but there is nothing. How will these alleys/roads look in 20-30 years? It is a big problem in West Northants and many other areas of the UK and I think Government needs to address this. If anyone has had success securing funding for unadopted/private highways please let us know.”

In January this year, Chron and Echo reported a story where a mother-of-five nearly died while walking down it.

Mother Samantha Ellis said she was 'lucky to be alive' after tripping up in the alleyway and smashing a glass bottle into her neck and lungs which caused a 9cm deep wound.

She said at the time: "The surgeon couldn't believe I have walked away from this. He said I should have died. I was very, very lucky. If it had been a millimetre either way I would not be here.

"I am not the only one who has been injured in that alleyway, an old lady has cracked her head open before after tripping up. So many serious injuries have happened.