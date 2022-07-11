Premier League Kicks, an initiative run by the Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust, hopes to inspire children and young people to achieve their potential and improve their wellbeing.

The main aim is to work with them to build stronger, safer and more inclusive communities.

Anna Letts the trust’s inclusion officer said: “Anything we can do to interrupt a young person from going down the wrong path, we will.

“We want them to look at those who train them as role models, and to make them think ‘there’s something out there for me’.

“Breaking down the barriers of what they may have seen happening across their estates growing up is key.”

The trust tries to employ staff members from the estates the children are brought up on so they can relate and are encouraged to be open and share.

The programme makes use of the reach and appeal of the Premier League and its network of football clubs to engage young people of all backgrounds and abilities in sport and personal development.

Other organisations, such as the Northamptonshire Police, are involved to support the younger generation with the societal challenges they face – such as youth violence, which they hope will improve community safety.

The trust hopes those involved in the initiative will then be encouraged to develop and maintain positive and supportive relationships with other young people and the authorities.

Anna said: “These sessions provide them with confidence and self-esteem, and they bond with one another.

“For some of the young people, they wouldn’t be able to join a football club if it wasn’t for us and other similar initiatives – so we love hearing of the success stories to come out of them attending week in week out.”

Some past members have gone on to join grassroots football clubs off the back of attending the training, and others remain with the trust and work towards qualifications.

The NTFC Community Trust sees the importance of giving these young people a next step to work towards which, for some, is becoming a coach for the training themselves.

The practicality of what they offer is what captures and maintains the attention of those who attend and Anna says once they find a “flicker of engagement”, it becomes easier to get through.

The trust sees football as “accessible to everyone” and they are “on to a winner” with their informal and relaxed training if there is the initial interest in the sport.

However, Anna admits the work they do is just one aspect of a very important community – and other organisations, such as the police and similar initiatives, need to work together to instil positive messages in the younger generation.

“What we do works hand in hand with crime education,” said Anna. “They need an understanding of how to make the right choices and the impact of their decisions and actions.”

The free football coaching runs every Tuesday from 5pm to 6.30pm on the field in Blackthorn Road for those in school years five to 13.