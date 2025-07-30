Notorious road near Northampton with history of fatal crashes set for safety improvements – with two weeks of overnight closures planned

A notorious road near Northampton with a history of fatal crashes is set for safety improvements, with two weeks of overnight closures planned.

Work to improve safety on the A45 Flore Bypass will begin next week, following several serious incidents along the route in recent years.

Works will take place overnight from Monday 4 August to Tuesday 19 August, with a full road closure in place between 8pm and 6am each night.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has announced that a central hatched area will be introduced along the single carriageway section of the 3.5-mile bypass to discourage dangerous overtaking and reduce accidents.

A new police enforcement bay is also being built near the M1 junction, and patrols along the route will be stepped up, according to WNC.

A WNC spokeswoman said: “A central hatched area is being introduced on the Flore Bypass to improve road safety following several incidents. This is being done to give a visual guide to motorists that the road layout is a single carriageway and to reduce the number of accidents caused by overtakes. A new enforcement bay is also being built at the end of the bypass near the M1, and the route will be subject to an increased number of police patrols.

“Motorists are advised to follow the signed diversion route during this period. The council appreciates residents’ patience while these important improvements are carried out to enhance safety for all road users.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Working with our partners from the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, reducing the number of people who are killed and seriously injured on our county remains our priority.

“As a result of a number of serious collisions, the Flore Bypass has been made a priority for both police patrols and enforcement action.”

The A45 link road, which opened in 2018, connects Northampton and Daventry and was built to divert traffic away from Flore, Nether Heyford and Weedon. It runs parallel to the M1 from junction 16, crossing the Grand Union Canal, the West Coast Mainline and the A5 before rejoining the old road.

Bugbrooke ward councillor Phil Bignell said: “After lobbying Highways about the Flore Bypass and the unnecessary number of accidents, they have come up with the following solution. Hopefully this will reduce the number of incidents that occur."