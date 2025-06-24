Northants year six pupils joined by Britain’s Got Talent finalist to take leavers’ song ‘to another level’

Year six pupils from a Northamptonshire school are being assisted by the master of a choir which reached the Britain’s Got Talent final, to take their leavers’ song “to another level”.

Gareth Fuller from Northants Sings Out is working with Hackleton CEVA Primary School on their rendition of Count on Me by Bruno Mars.

This was all made possible with the support of Frankie Baldwin, a mother to one of the year sixes and owner of film and production company Richer View Media Production.

Having invited Northants Sings Out to perform at an event for one of her clients, Frankie then asked Gareth if he would be happy to partner up with the school – to show the pupils what can happen when creative minds come together.

Frankie is also creating a film to go alongside the performance, made up of footage from the leavers' song rehearsals and nostalgic photos that have been sent in by parents from the students’ time at primary school.

The mother said the first rehearsal with Gareth was “wonderful”. The next will be at Fitdog – where the professional recording will take place. The final rehearsal will be back at the school.

Talking about the first rehearsal, Frankie said: “The kids were shocked and surprised. Gareth energised the whole group and got everyone involved. Everyone enjoyed it.”

Frankie described the “heartwarming” moment when so many of the pupils expressed interest in having a solo when asked by Gareth.

The final performance to families will take place on July 22. Each year, children leaving the school pick a song to learn and practice, before performing it for parents.

Parents and local businesses help bring extra activities and opportunities – like this one - to pupils.

Frankie added: “We want to show these kids that when you come together, with teamwork and belief in yourself, you can make magic happen.”

Another production company is kindly providing a screen and sound system for the family performance, and the nostalgic film will be played in the background while the students sing their hearts out for the final time at primary school.