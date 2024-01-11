Northants XL Bully owner slams 'criminals' for using the breed as a 'get rich quick scheme' and an 'ego boost'

“It’s a get rich quick scheme for some. They don’t care about these dogs.”

The owner of an XL Bully dog in Northamptonshire has slammed ‘criminals’ for using the dog as a ‘get rich quick scheme’ and a ‘status symbol’.

Stef Shouler, from Towcester, has had her American Bulldog Koa since February 2023, when the pup was just eight weeks old.

From January 1 this year, it became illegal to sell, breed or give away an XL bully dog, prohibited under the Dangerous Dog Act. XL Bully dogs must wear a muzzle and be kept on a lead when in a public place.From February 1, it will be against the law to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate costing £92.40.

Stef's XL Bully, Koa, (left). And a protester demonstrating against the Government's ban (right).

Stef, a 24-year-old qualified dog trainer, said: “I researched the breed before I bought Koa; yes they’re powerful dogs but the nature of them, they were bred to be family dogs and that’s what I wanted. They’re very intelligent.

“Unfortunately, I got Koa at a time when the breed is being abused and misused by the wrong people as status dogs.

"These dogs are being used as status dogs because they are big and powerful. I’m not saying they can’t be dangerous, of course they can be dangerous if used in the wrong way. Some of them are huge. But banning a breed isn’t going to do anything. In fact, it makes them more valuable to the wrong people of a criminal background. It’s quite sad that people of that nature prey on these vulnerable animals to make themselves feel bigger, for an ego boost.”

Stef believes the nature of breeding dogs became more prevalent during the Covid pandemic as a type of ‘get rich quick scheme’ for some, with many selling for thousands of pounds.

Here's Koa as a pup back in Feb 2023.

She said: “Prior to Covid, breeding dogs wasn’t really seen. As soon as Covid hit, and no one was making much money, I think that’s when the criminality increased. It’s a get rich quick scheme for some. They don’t care about these dogs. They don’t care about any dogs. They just care about the money, and that’s the sad part for people like me. I wanted this dog for how amazing it can be and now I’m being penalised. I’ve done everything right as a responsible owner and I’m the one that has to walk my dog on a muzzle. It hurts me.”

Asked what she would like to see happen instead, Stef said all dog owners should be made to have a licence.

She said: “You should have a licence to have a dog, the same way you have a license to have a car.

"I think all breeders should be registered. That doesn’t happen at the moment. If you’re going to make a rule, it has to be for everybody.”

Kate Archer, kennel manager at Animals in Need, said the situation is ‘an absolute mess’.

Ms Archer said: “The police will seize them and their officers will assess them for their temperament and assess its type. Any dog in that situation will be under stress while being assessed. I don’t see it working and I’m fearful for the ban.

“All dogs have the potential to bite. I don’t know where this ends. So many dogs will be tangled up in this. It’s very clouded and confusing. The police need to be educated.

"I don’t know why we don’t have a dog licence for all big dogs.”