A Northants village school at the “heart of the community” has been named the ninth best primary school across the entire country, by The Times’ recently published list of the top 500.

Hartwell Primary School, located in School Lane, also scooped the top spot for the best primary school across Northamptonshire.

It is headteacher Jac Johnson’s second year running the school and she says it is “really exciting” to have reached new heights in the list. The school is consistently among the top 500 but this is the highest they believe they have ever ranked.

When asked what she believes contributed to the school being praised in this way, Jac said: “The teachers and teaching assistants who day in day out work closely with individual children to get them the support they need to make progress. No child gets left behind.”

Last year’s impressive SATs results saw 96 percent of pupils achieve age-related results in reading, writing and maths.

“We look to be consistent and train staff very well. It’s thorough training,” said Jac. “Our deputy head Sally McCulloch is outstanding.

“She’s an outstanding teacher, and supports and trains teachers to make sure they are able to deliver really well – and makes sure all children get high quality input.”

Jac says the pupil surveys “always come back really strong” and they share their love of attending Hartwell Primary.

The headteacher added that not only does the school thrive academically, but in sport, the arts, humanities and providing an “all-round” experience.

With “really good quality” teaching and a variety of staff-led clubs, Jac believes this is what contributes to the pupils enjoying their education experience.

The school also prides itself on building a partnership between the parents and staff members, with Jac meeting and greeting families every morning.

Hartwell operates an open door policy, enabling parents to come in and talk about their children – as well as everything being well communicated to them, including help and support, via an online platform.

The school currently welcomes 178 pupils and there are spaces available in all year groups, as well as in the reception class that will join in September this year.

When asked what message she wanted to send to any families who are interested in their child attending Hartwell Primary, Jac said: “Our track record is there. It’s not just about academics. Children do very well academically and get a good all-round education.”

Jac described the school as being at “the heart of the community”, as they invite many clubs, groups and organisations to use the space outside of school hours.