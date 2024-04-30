Northants Sings Out choirmaster speaks about ‘amazing time’ after Britain’s Got Talent success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northants Sings Out wowed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent after their first round performance aired this week, with choirmaster Gareth Fuller speaking of his pride for the group.

The choir, which was 66 strong on the night but has more than 200 members, crossed genres to perform gospel song It Is Well with My Soul and 90’s hit Show Me Love, which were selected to demonstrate the outfit’s impressive range as well as its authenticity.

Gareth Fuller, its choirmaster, said: “When we got on the stage it was electric. We had an amazing time.

Gareth Fuller led the 'amazing' performance which sent the choir to the next stage of the competition

“We wanted to show people what we do. A lot of what we do is different genres. Really whatever we do, we want it to be authentic, and show what it would be like to come to one of our shows.”

While the judges shipped the act through to the next stage with four ‘yes’ votes, there was no shortage of nerves among the group.

Thankfully, the showrunners were on hand to ease the pressure, as well as presenters Ant and Dec, who ‘really calmed them down’, noting that ‘when we met them they were just Ant and Dec, what we see is just how they are.’

Northants Sings Out is made up of singers from all over the county with members ranging from aged 25 to 65. Northamptonshire’s choir scene is vibrant, with Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir giving a strong performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year, and Dementia Sings Out helping local people with the condition to have their voice heard. Both are headed up by Gareth, who hopes to showcase ‘real people from real backgrounds.’

Gareth praised the group for their bravery and their performance, emphasising the choir’s community spirit.

He added: “I’m so, so, so proud. These are just people who walked in off the street who just wanted to give singing a go.

“We want to change the perception of what community choirs are and what it looks like.”

The choir remains tight-lipped about what the future holds, but its choirmaster insists that ‘we still want to show that element of surprise.’