Northants residents chosen for TV reboot as It's a NN-Knockout comes to county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans are under way to revive a popular television show that will see locals compete against one another for the top spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firm family favourite It’s a Knockout graced TV screens from 1966 to 1988, but now is set to return after the success of schedule smashes like Gladiators Squid Games, Monkey Tennis and Robot Wars.

The show featured teams representing different towns tackling crazy games – dressing in large foam rubber suits, being hampered by bungee bands, standing on spinning platforms or balancing on planks – all while trying to carry out the tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once described as 'a competition to perform the pointless in the quickest possible time' the programme was one of the BBC's most popular shows regularly attracting nearly 19 million viewers.

Coming to Northamptonshire - It's a NN-Knockout! /Jeux Sans Frontieres

Producer Phil Rouge, spokesman for production company Jeux Sans Frontières, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing this show to Northamptonshire. We’ve already nicknamed this episode It’s a NN-Knockout in homage to the local postcode!

"We hope the event will attract a big crowd – there are so few county-wide gatherings that brings communities together.”

The Northamptonshire round will be sponsored by local sports clubs and a grant from the Federation of Offline Living – an organisation that encourages switching off devices to enjoy ‘real’ in-person experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Corby It's a Knockout team in 1980/Archive

Four teams will compete for the county champion title. The Northamptonshire leg will see two teams from the North – split on the former borough council divisions. Corby and Kettering will join forces; East Northants and Wellingborough forming the other team.

West Northants’ teams will be represented by the former Northampton Borough Council area, and a combined team from Daventry and South Northants.

Games have been designed to include distinctive trades, landmarks and foods from the competing counties.

As a special nod to two world-famous established industries, Northamptonshire has been honoured with games to celebrate Formula One as well as footwear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Waring with members of the Kettering It's a Knockout team/Archive

Mr Rouge said: “We want to highlight the special characteristics of each region. Games will celebrate heritage in a fun creative way. Northamptonshire is

known the world over for its boots and shoes, and as the home of the British Grand Prix. We’ve used aspects from both traditions – speed and soles with some hilarious costumes.

"Spectators and viewers are in for an amazing show that will enhance social cohesion, community spirit and encourage neighbourly co-operation.”

Competitors dressed as giant helmets wearing Dr Marten-style boots will be guided around a circuit – the fastest wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other regions that have inspired games include Wiltshire – competitors having to build a rudimentary Stonehenge under fire from tanks squirting water. Cornwall will be represented by surfing pasties whilst Dorset will draw on its natural heritage – teams will have to negotiate the stone arch of Durdle Door riding slippery Ichthyosaurs.

A total of 48 English counties will be whittled down to four who will compete to find the ultimate champion.

It’s not the first time local teams have been taken part in the TV show. In 1980, both Corby and Kettering councils were successful in bidding to take part in the prime-time programme. Joining the two local teams at Wicksteed Park were Watford. Victorious Kettering went on to compete in the former Yugoslavia – now Slovenia.

To volunteer for one of the teams go to www.itsannknockout.org.uk/northamptonshire

Editor’s note: Today is April Fool’s Day, so there will not be an intra-county competition, unless you are organising one...