Northants Open Studios concludes month-long arts festival with grand closing event at Lamport Hall

An annual celebration of visual arts has been hailed a success at the closing ceremony after more than 4,000 visitors attended the Northants Open Studios’ month-long event.

The closing event at Lamport Hall, home to the NOS central exhibition, saw the People’s Choice Award presented to Dave Pearson for his metal sculpture 'Scrap Sphere’.

Four coveted art bursaries sponsored by Lamport's Preservation Trust were given to emerging artists Esme Loasby, Charlotte Ashman, Rachael Aldridge and Jack Astbury – recognised for their ‘exceptional talent and dedication to the arts’.

Katie Boyce, director and festival organiser of Northants Open Studios, said: “Northants Open Studios has exceeded our expectations this year. The unwavering support from Lamport Hall has been instrumental in our journey. It's not just a venue, it's become a home for our event, a place where art thrives and connections are forged.

"The bursaries represent an investment in the future of the local arts scene, fostering the growth of emerging artists. Dave Pearson’s mesmerising metal sculpture became a real talking point, captivating the imagination of numerous visitors who marvelled at its intricate craftsmanship and creativity.”

In the face of challenging economic conditions, 27 per cent of the exhibited artworks were bought by art enthusiasts.

Mark Herrod, director of Lamport Hall, added: “We are delighted to have Northants Open Studios here at Lamport Hall. It's been a pleasure to see the estate come alive with creativity and artistry. We look forward to continuing our partnership, supporting local artists, and sharing this beautiful space with the community.”