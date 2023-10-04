News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack

Northants Open Studios concludes month-long arts festival with grand closing event at Lamport Hall

The exhibition took place during September
By Alison Bagley
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An annual celebration of visual arts has been hailed a success at the closing ceremony after more than 4,000 visitors attended the Northants Open Studios’ month-long event.

The closing event at Lamport Hall, home to the NOS central exhibition, saw the People’s Choice Award presented to Dave Pearson for his metal sculpture 'Scrap Sphere’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four coveted art bursaries sponsored by Lamport's Preservation Trust were given to emerging artists Esme Loasby, Charlotte Ashman, Rachael Aldridge and Jack Astbury – recognised for their ‘exceptional talent and dedication to the arts’.

Dave Pearson with his metal sculpture 'Scrap Sphere'Dave Pearson with his metal sculpture 'Scrap Sphere'
Dave Pearson with his metal sculpture 'Scrap Sphere'
Most Popular

Katie Boyce, director and festival organiser of Northants Open Studios, said: “Northants Open Studios has exceeded our expectations this year. The unwavering support from Lamport Hall has been instrumental in our journey. It's not just a venue, it's become a home for our event, a place where art thrives and connections are forged.

"The bursaries represent an investment in the future of the local arts scene, fostering the growth of emerging artists. Dave Pearson’s mesmerising metal sculpture became a real talking point, captivating the imagination of numerous visitors who marvelled at its intricate craftsmanship and creativity.”

In the face of challenging economic conditions, 27 per cent of the exhibited artworks were bought by art enthusiasts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Herrod, director of Lamport Hall, added: “We are delighted to have Northants Open Studios here at Lamport Hall. It's been a pleasure to see the estate come alive with creativity and artistry. We look forward to continuing our partnership, supporting local artists, and sharing this beautiful space with the community.”

For more information about Northants Open Studios visit www.northantsopenstudios.co.uk