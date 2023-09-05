News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Northants Open Studios 2023 launch exhibition sees sales boost for local artists

The central exhibition marks Northants Open Studios 2023
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northants Open Studios, the month-long annual celebration of local artistic talent, has launched with the unveiling of its central exhibition.

Art enthusiasts and artists gathered at Lamport Hall for the visual feast of creativity on Saturday (September 2).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deputy Lieutenant Amanda Lowther officially opened the showcase of 448 art pieces in the transformed Coach House and Stable blocks.

Northants Open Studios launch at Lamport HallNorthants Open Studios launch at Lamport Hall
Northants Open Studios launch at Lamport Hall
Most Popular

Katie Boyce, the director and festival organiser of Northants Open Studios, emphasised the significance of the central exhibition.

She said: “The Central Exhibition is an opportunity for you to witness first hand the diverse range of artistry that our county has to offer.

“Take this chance to not just admire the beauty of the artworks, but also to connect with the passion and dedication that breathe life into each creation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many visitors to the show bought exhibited artworks – a boost for local artists.

Northants Open Studios Central Exhibition at Lamport HallNorthants Open Studios Central Exhibition at Lamport Hall
Northants Open Studios Central Exhibition at Lamport Hall

The month-long event continues from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm during September.

Visitors to the exhibition at Lamport Hall can take part in the Public's Favourite Award, the winner of which will receive £200, sponsored by Kettering & District Art Society.

Artists will be opening their studios and workspaces to visitors throughout the month with painters, potters, photographers and visual artists opening their doors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information on the exhibition, sponsored by Lamport Hall’s Preservation Trust, go to www.northantsopenstudios.co.uk.

To find out more information and a detailed schedule of events, visit the official Northants Open Studios website at https://www.northantsopenstudios.co.uk/nos/index_visitor.php

Related topics:Artists