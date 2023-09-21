Florence Bark has benefited from Thomas's Fund therapy since she was diagnosed with AML. Image: Thomas's Fund

Thomas’s Fund, which provides an welcome dose of music therapy to children with serious health issues, says pressure on its services is growing as the number of children living with life-limiting illnesses increases.

The Northants-based provides vital music therapy to local children who are facing months or years with serious illnesses.

The charity says research shows the number of young people with serious conditions in the East Midlands is expected to increase from more than 6,500 in 2023 to more than 9,000 by 2030, and more young people with life-limiting conditions are living to the age of 19 years.

The fund was set up in memory of Thomas Smith who died in 2004. Florence Bark, from Corby, has been one of the beneficiaries. Image: Thomas's Fund.

In Northamptonshire, it is estimated there are currently about 1,300 young people aged between 0 and 24 living with these conditions.

Thomas’s Fund is now appealing for more support as they approach their 16th anniversary on Sunday (September 23).

The much-loved local charity, which receives no direct statutory funding, needs more financial help to cover core costs for it to be sustainable and meet the current need, let alone an increase in demand for its service.

Florence Bark, seven, from Corby,, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2022 and has been receiving music therapy from Thomas's Fund since June 2023.

Florence said: “I love Thomas’s Fund music therapy because it’s something for me to look forward to on a Monday morning when my little brother, Freddie, goes to school. It’s also brilliant that Esther my music therapist comes to my house, full of smiles, because I’m not well enough to go to school at the moment and she’s teaching me to play the guitar which I love.”

Mum Stacey Bark added: “The music therapy makes such a difference to Florence’s day and gives her something to look forward to and is an amazing outlet for her. The sessions help Florence to actually open up about her feelings regularly and just let the music take over.”

Thomas’s Fund provides its music therapy free of charge to families, but each session costs the charity about £75, plus petrol. Last year the charity worked with 252 people, providing 624 individual and 123 group sessions. Although the charity is celebrating this amazing achievement, their core costs are constantly increasing which calls into question whether the charity can continue to operate long term.

Co-founder Jan Hall said: "It’s vital that organisations like Thomas’s Fund can continue to provide services and thrive as the demand increases. We’ve got a strong track-record improving the lives of young people living with life-limiting conditions throughout Northamptonshire and can continue to do so with the right financial support.

“When we set up the charity in 2007, we hoped that more access to music therapy would become available through other organisations and projects in the years to come.

“Sadly, we are now 16 years on and, whilst there is slightly more availability, the need still far outstrips provision.”