Northants Litter Wombles invited to Parliament in bid to tackle ‘slippery slope’ littering issue

The Northants Litter Wombles have been invited to the Houses of Parliament, in a bid to tackle the “slippery slope” littering issue across the county and beyond.

The litter picking group, which has more than 3,000 members, approached Andrew Lewer MP for the opportunity to meet with the county’s MPs and express their concerns about littering and fly tipping in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the group’s chair Sally Romain spoke to this newspaper about her growing concerns about the “deeply embarrassing” littering on Northamptonshire’s main A roads.

Northants Litter Wombles was founded in 2021 and has more than 3,000 members.

Now, after being invited to the Houses of Parliament next Tuesday (June 20), a number of group members will have the chance to address the county’s MPs directly.

Following a tour of Parliament, a dozen group members will deliver a presentation in the evening – which they hope will lead the MPs to undertake steps against the growing problem.

Sally described a “wishlist” of action points the group would like to see introduced, including greater enforcement and fines, ensuring National Highways commit to clearing the roads in partnership with local authorities regularly, and tips being open for seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be representation from all the Womble groups from across the county – Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Daventry and Brackley.

The group's committee will be visiting the Houses of Parliament next Tuesday (June 20) to express their concerns about littering and fly tipping across the county.

When asked if she is optimistic about positive steps forward being taken following Tuesday (June 20), Sally said: “That is what we are hoping for. MPs pass legislation and have the power.”

The key message the Wombles want the MPs to take from their visit is to “sort the littering issue out to instil pride not only in Northampton but across the country”.

“It will continue to be a slippery slope if the issue carries on and it already looks dreadful,” said Sally. “There is no pride in the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Support the Wombles through enforcing legislation, for a clean and better environment that will help everyone’s mental health and the conditions for wildlife.”

The Wombles are an advocate for all that was addressed in a Parliamentary debate about littering back in April, and they hope to get through to the MPs next week.