Nicci Marzec has quit her job

The woman who led Northamptonshire Fire Service for 10 days earlier this month before quitting has resigned from the office of the police, fire and crime commissioner after two weeks of intense public pressure.

Nicci Marzec was appointed as interim chief fire officer on July 7 before stepping down on July 17.

Stephen Mold said after Ms Marzec’s resignation a week ago that their friendship had “become the story” but on Friday he said she had been “bullied out” of her role.

Ms Marzec has made no public comment.

She was working as Mr Mold’s director of early intervention and head of paid service before she was appointed to lead the service and after stepping down from that post.

But a source told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that she had quit all roles earlier on Monday and that was later confirmed by Mr Mold’s office.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Nicci Marzec has resigned with immediate effect.”

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU), which was opposed to Ms Marzec leading the fire service because she has no operational firefighting experience, called on the Home Office to act after this month’s “chaotic and embarrassing” events.

The FBU’s general secretary, Matt Wrack, wrote to fire minister Chris Philp asking him if the government will intervene.

Mr Wrack wrote: “These events have created considerable disquiet among employees of the fire and rescue service, considerable media interest and something of a local scandal.

“They do not reflect well on [Mr Mold] and his decision making nor the systems of scrutiny in place under the [police, fire and crime commissioner] model.

“The situation is obviously chaotic and embarrassing. I would like to know whether you intend to do anything to address this mess, which has brought shame and embarrassment to the wider fire and rescue service.”

The Home Office has been approached to comment.

On Friday, Mr Mold gave two interviews to the BBC. In the first, for BBC Radio Northampton, he said he was “absolutely sorry” for what had happened but said Ms Marzec had been “bullied out” of leading the fire service.

Later, he spoke to BBC Look East, in which he said he and Ms Marzec go to the same gym and that he has slept over at her home.

Ms Marzec’s replacement is set to be confirmed by a panel of councillors and members of the public on Thursday.

The Northamptonshire police, fire and crime panel will rubberstamp Simon Tuhill as the county’s interim chief fire officer, with applications for a permanent leader set to open next month.