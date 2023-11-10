Northants charity ‘makes the world of difference’ to patients spending Christmas in hospital each year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire charity “makes the world of difference” to patients spending Christmas in hospital each year, with the help of generous donations from the public.

Northamptonshire Health Charity is once again running its annual ‘Christmas Gifts for Patients Appeal’, encouraging donations for patients in local NHS hospitals to be given on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From toiletries, puzzle books and cosy bed socks, to sweets and chocolate, receiving a present brings such joy – particularly for the elderly who may not have any visitors, which is why this appeal was first launched years ago.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Health Charity is once again running its annual ‘Christmas Gifts for Patients Appeal’, encouraging donations for people in local NHS hospitals to be given on Christmas Day.

Abbie Campbell, corporate and community fundraiser at Northamptonshire Health Charity, told this newspaper: “It makes the world of difference. It boosts how they feel and gives them a little thing to smile about. It’s a gift they weren’t expecting.

“Patients have been reduced to tears receiving the gift. No one wants to be in hospital, let alone at Christmas.”

Some patients have been so taken aback by the generosity that the following year, once they are out of hospital, they make a donation themselves to give back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbie described the recipients as “so appreciative” and said: “They remember how they felt when they received theirs the year before.

The gifts people are encouraged to donate include toiletries, slippers, socks, small puzzles, colouring books, sweets and chocolate – but they must be new, in original packaging and not gift wrapped.

“Some people aren’t going to come out of hospital and it may be their last Christmas. You can’t put a price on that and it changes the meaning. It’s about spreading joy and making people feel the love at Christmas.”

The charity supports Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Kettering General Hospital (KGH), and mental health hospitals under Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT).

The gifts people are encouraged to donate include toiletries, slippers, socks, small puzzles, colouring books, sweets and chocolate – but they must be new, in original packaging and not gift wrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also make a purchase from the charity’s Amazon Wishlist or a monetary donation online for the charity to purchase the gifts.

“You can do it for as little as £1,” said Abbie. “It makes a massive difference by doing a small gesture. It’s nice to do as you never know when that will be you.”

Around 1,800 patients across the county are supported each year and given a bag with four items in.

Emma West, patient flow coordinator on Becket Ward at NGH, said: “The joy we see from our patients when they receive an unexpected gift makes us so happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The patients appreciate the fact there is such a community spirit and that, as an organisation, we do care that they are away from their families and loved ones at Christmas.

“Being poorly is not nice at the best of times, but a small gift really goes a long way at Christmas.”

Gift donations can be dropped off Monday to Friday, between 9am and 4pm, at Northamptonshire Health Charity’s office. This is located at Springfield, near the main A&E entrances to NGH.

When volunteers are present at the desk at NGH’s south entrance, donations can be left with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At KGH, they can be left with reception at the main entrance or you can phone the charity on 01536 491569 to meet a team member.