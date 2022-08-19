Northamptonshire's Totectors safety footwear brand reboot at county launch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A famous footwear firm that has protected the feet of generations of workers will return to Northamptonshire for a brand re-boot on Monday, August 22.

Totectors, a name synonymous with safety boots and shoes, is aiming for a younger demographic with footwear that can be worn on nights out as well as at work.

Back in the county of its birth the safety footwear brand is alive and kicking and re-imagined ready for the 21st century after a relaunch by International Brands Group (IBG).

IBG are relaunching the iconic Totectors safety footwear brand, 4SYS – a new uniform footwear brand – and ezeez, for healthcare professionals.

Ed Van Wezel, CEO, IBG, said: “We launched International Brands Group UK and our brands Totectors, 4SYS and ezeez into the UK marketplace last year.

"It has been an exciting year for International Brands Group, we committed to a large media campaign starting in August with Fix radio, Revolution radio in Northampton and secured major UK distribution for our Totectors brand.

"We are expanding our office in Northamptonshire to handle our growing business. We are so proud to be based in the heartlands of British Shoe Making and, in the town, where the Totectors Brand was originally founded."

Travis Perkins in Harvey Reeves Road, Northampton, will host the launch from 10am to 4pm, with guests being invited to a celebratory barbecue with free morning baps on offer or a lunch time snack.

Anyone who buys a pair of Totectors footwear will get a free Totectors branded cap.

Rhys Elavia, UK sales manager, said: “Travis Perkins is the largest builder’s merchant in the UK, the head office is based in Northamptonshire and the store in Northampton has supported the re-launch of Totectors and I’m truly grateful they have supported us.

"Totectors was Great Britain’s first safety footwear brand, there was a past collaboration between the two companies as well and it was only place that felt right to relaunch this iconic brand. Totectors is a brand for the younger, trendy consumer who want to ‘keep their look’ and be safe on site.”

Mr Elavia has more reason than most to be attached to the brand as his parents, Andrea and Ken, met while working for the firm, and his grandad Norman Pye also worked for the company.

Working from a new UK office and showroom based in Raunds at the Bizspace Enterprise Centre East Northants on Warth Park, IBG is relaunching the iconic Totectors brand aiming for a younger demographic with footwear that can be worn on nights out as well as at work.

Established in 2018 IBG was founded by Ed van Wezel, after the sale of the family businesses Hi-Tec and Magnum where Ed was chief executive for six years leading up to the sale.

From humble beginnings in tiny premises in Rushden High Street, Totectors grew into the largest employer in the town.

In 1944, the rights of the patented steel safety toecap were secured in a cribbage game and production of safety footwear started in Rushden. The business grew and at its height had bases across the county but the Totectors factory in Duck Street closed down in 2003.