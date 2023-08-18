Northamptonshire’s historic Eleanor Crosses will provide two stopping points for a charity cycle ride passing through the county next weekend.

The Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride travels from Lincolnshire to London using the the route where King Edward I ordered 12 memorials to be built for his beloved wife.

Raising money for London homeless charity The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields, The Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride has raised more than £250,00 over the past 14 years.

The Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride will travel from Nottinghamshire, through Lincolnshire, passing the Eleanor Cross in Geddington on its way to Charing Cross in London

Keith Wright will be joining the group of 25 cyclists as they take on the 214-mile route four-day ride, over the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 25-28).

He said: “I’m hoping for a north wind. We usually split into three groups – elite, medium and very slow. I’m now in the very slow after having a stroke last year.”

Mr Wright, 74, will be taking on two days of the ride as it passes through to Geddington where the riders are accommodated overnight before heading to Northampton.

He said: “Last year we raised £20,000. Most people bring in £1,000 and people can join for just one day or do all four.”

Riders at the foot of the Eleanor Cross in Geddington

Those unable to join the group ride can to opt to cycle a total of 200 miles (the approximate length of the route) in their home area.

​The cycle ride starts at Harby in Nottinghamshire where Queen Eleanor of Castile died in 1290. It will then travel to Grantham via Lincoln.

Day two of the ride will see the group cycle from Grantham via Stamford entering the county near Fotheringhay and finishing at Geddington’s spectacular Eleanor Cross.

Sunday, the third day of the ride, sees more Northamptonshire miles as they move from Geddington vis Sywell to Delapre Abbey in Northampton. The peloton moves on to Stony Stratford ending up in Dunstable.

Waltham Cross

The final day sees the riders finish at Charing Cross in London a few yards from the headquarters of The Connection charity.

To follow the riders go to the Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride Facebook page at www.facebook.com/QECR2023/.