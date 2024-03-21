Northamptonshire's Animals In Need holding spring fair to raise vital funds for its rescuing and re-homing work
Animals In Need is holding a spring fair with all proceeds going to providing care and treatment for animals until they find their new home.
The charity in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, is holding the fundraiser from midday to 4pm on Sunday, March 31.
There will be stalls, a raffle, tombola and cafe refreshments.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Join us for a fab fun spring fair raising vital funds for Animals In Need.
"There will be raffles, tombola, barbecue, face painting, bouncy castle, hook-a-duck, bric-a-brac, cake stall and much much more.”
Annie added that Shelly Bakes will also be at the event with some ‘amazing’ bakes.
Admission to the fair at Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester is £2.
Animals In Need rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year and has been doing this for more than 30 years.
For more information about the charity or this event, call 01933 278080 or email [email protected]