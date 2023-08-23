Northamptonshire's Animals In Need holding fun dog show at Irchester Country Park

Animals In Need is promising something for everyone with its fun dog show at Irchester Country Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

The charity, which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year, is holding the fundraiser on Monday (August 28) from 11am to 3pm.

Judging is from 11am and it is £2 to enter per dog per class.

Classes include cutest pup, prettiest girl, waggiest tail, golden oldie, best child handler and judge’s favourite.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Our fab dog show at the beautiful Irchester Country Park has fun classes, there’s something for everyone, some great stalls, plenty of parking and great dog walks, as well as a kids playground and cafe at the park too.”