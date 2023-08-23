News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire's Animals In Need holding fun dog show at Irchester Country Park

Organisers are promising something for everyone at the Bank Holiday event
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:23 BST

Animals In Need is promising something for everyone with its fun dog show at Irchester Country Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

The charity, which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year, is holding the fundraiser on Monday (August 28) from 11am to 3pm.

Judging is from 11am and it is £2 to enter per dog per class.

The fun dog show is taking place at Irchester Country Park on Monday, August 28The fun dog show is taking place at Irchester Country Park on Monday, August 28
Classes include cutest pup, prettiest girl, waggiest tail, golden oldie, best child handler and judge’s favourite.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Our fab dog show at the beautiful Irchester Country Park has fun classes, there’s something for everyone, some great stalls, plenty of parking and great dog walks, as well as a kids playground and cafe at the park too.”

All proceeds from the event, sponsored and judged by Vets4Pets Northampton, will go to providing care and treatment for animals until they can go to a loving home of their own.

