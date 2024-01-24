News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire's Animals In Need 'chockablock' with rabbits in need of homes

They have more than 30 bunnies looking to be re-homed
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:05 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 12:14 GMT

An animal charity needs your help in re-homing more than 30 rabbits as the waiting list for others to come in grows.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester near Wellingborough is looking after 33 beautiful bunnies.

But it doesn’t stop there as there are more in need of help with another 10 waiting to be taken in by the animal rescue and re-homing charity.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “We are full of bunnies needing homes and we hate turning people away, but we’re chockablock.”

Scroll down to take a look at just some of the rabbits in need of re-homing – further details about all of them are on the Animals In Need website.

Anyone interested in re-homing any of the rabbits can email [email protected].

